NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 140,254 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 8,395 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $11,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,854 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 97,525 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 14,480 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $541,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE NEP opened at $84.44 on Monday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $88.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $2.31. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.66% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.97) earnings per share. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.7625 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.38.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

