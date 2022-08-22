Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 122,162 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 178,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 122,162 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Terex were worth $6,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Terex by 329.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,570,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,622 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Terex by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,390,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,914,000 after purchasing an additional 155,667 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Terex by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,135,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,858,000 after purchasing an additional 37,188 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Terex by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,319,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,984,000 after purchasing an additional 437,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Terex by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,179,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,859,000 after purchasing an additional 37,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Terex alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Terex

In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total value of $67,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,529.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Terex Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Terex stock opened at $36.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $26.64 and a 12 month high of $52.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.62.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Terex had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 5.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Terex’s payout ratio is 15.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on TEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Terex from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Terex from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Terex from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Terex from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

About Terex

(Get Rating)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.