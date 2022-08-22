Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys 1,367 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,215 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,302 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 281 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 10,681 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 1,366 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $157,477.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,111,025.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,449 shares of company stock valued at $13,246,974 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Roth Capital raised Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.30.

CRM stock opened at $183.77 on Monday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.55 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $182.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.42, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.39.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

