Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys New Shares in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 406,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,781,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,654 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 38,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 45,344 shares during the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $36.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.82. The Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.47 and its 200 day moving average is $33.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 79.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chemours news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 22,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $965,169.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,404,246.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.17.

Chemours Profile

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.