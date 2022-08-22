12,414 Shares in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Purchased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 12,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the first quarter worth about $32,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 466.7% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $436.52 on Monday. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $461.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.90.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.89.

Cintas Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.