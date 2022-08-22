Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $5,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 181.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 276,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,732,000 after acquiring an additional 178,137 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 118,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,919,000 after acquiring an additional 12,702 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,735,000 after buying an additional 10,535 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 162.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,497,000 after buying an additional 39,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 60,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,189,000 after buying an additional 15,684 shares in the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dillard’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $210.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $215.00 to $150.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Dillard’s to $185.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.75.

Dillard’s Trading Down 2.8 %

DDS opened at $320.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.99. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.03 and a 1-year high of $416.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.85.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $6.42. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 60.87%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.81 EPS. Analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 36.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is presently 1.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mike Litchford sold 500 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.69, for a total transaction of $159,845.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,393.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

About Dillard’s

(Get Rating)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.