Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 2,794 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,401 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $5,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 6,868.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,305,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,795 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 408,074 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,092,000 after acquiring an additional 219,222 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 1,935.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 117,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after acquiring an additional 111,382 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 204,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,016,000 after acquiring an additional 102,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 1,646.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 70,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 66,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $73.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.68. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $75.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.98.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 35.32%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “assumes” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.67.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

