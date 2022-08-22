Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $6.09 Million Stock Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 275.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,468 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 222,723 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $6,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 44,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $18.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.02. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $28.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.10 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TPH shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. B. Riley lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.