Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $10.87 Million Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 62.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,408 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $10,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EL. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $273.28 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.72. The firm has a market cap of $97.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.60. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $225.39 and a 52-week high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday. Edward Jones raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

