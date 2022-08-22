Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,287 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100,251 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Perficient were worth $11,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Perficient by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Perficient by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,442 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Perficient by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Perficient by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,991 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Perficient by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,369 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT opened at $83.81 on Monday. Perficient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.72 and a twelve month high of $153.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.45 and a 200 day moving average of $99.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.14. Perficient had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The company had revenue of $222.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Romil Bahl bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.89 per share, with a total value of $44,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,801.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRFT. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Perficient to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perficient from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.71.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

