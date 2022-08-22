Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $11.92 Million Stock Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 55.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 94,317 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $11,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,308,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,287,304,000 after purchasing an additional 109,294 shares in the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,106,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,963,000 after purchasing an additional 10,925 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,958,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,051,000 after purchasing an additional 19,203 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,690,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,920,000 after purchasing an additional 289,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,434,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,510,000 after purchasing an additional 79,198 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on FNV. Stifel Nicolaus raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays lowered Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.38.

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $128.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.13. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $122.38 and a 1-year high of $169.32. The firm has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.62.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $352.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.83 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 57.33%. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

