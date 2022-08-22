WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 4,502 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,938 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 209,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,646,000 after acquiring an additional 109,900 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter worth approximately $873,000. 28.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSXMA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,800 shares of company stock worth $71,692. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LSXMA opened at $43.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $56.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.14.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

