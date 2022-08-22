WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 380.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,333 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 5.8% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 68,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at about $824,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 9.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 355,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,004,000 after buying an additional 30,693 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.7% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.0% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $67.39 on Monday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $73.18. The company has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.01.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. Barclays set a $75.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of MetLife to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.91.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

