Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Stock Position Decreased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,069 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 14,182 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 864,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,160,000 after acquiring an additional 94,598 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,011 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $437,630.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,746,344.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Trading Down 1.7 %

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Shares of TRGP opened at $68.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $81.50. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.28 and a beta of 2.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 159.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Targa Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Targa Resources from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.91.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.