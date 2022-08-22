WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 190 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 233.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 716 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Institutional investors own 48.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on COLM shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $98.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.38.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of COLM stock opened at $75.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.07 and a 200-day moving average of $82.29. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $68.29 and a 12-month high of $107.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.89.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $578.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.35 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 17.87%. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.76%.

About Columbia Sportswear

(Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Featured Articles

