WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SO. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,002,500 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Stock Performance

SO opened at $80.16 on Monday. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.99.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SO. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.70.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

