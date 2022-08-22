WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 25,558 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 373.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,558 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LNT stock opened at $64.04 on Monday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $54.20 and a 12-month high of $65.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.48.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.428 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.73%.

Insider Transactions at Alliant Energy

In related news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico acquired 1,200 shares of Alliant Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price target on Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

