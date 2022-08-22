WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 771 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $396,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 11,661 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 301.6% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 47,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 36,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,973,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,879,000 after purchasing an additional 703,889 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CP opened at $81.67 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $84.22. The company has a market cap of $75.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.148 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 25.76%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Scotiabank cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

