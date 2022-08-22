Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 79.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 487,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,682,000 after acquiring an additional 23,949 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 418,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,541,000 after acquiring an additional 76,904 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 240,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,586,000 after acquiring an additional 16,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,711,000 after acquiring an additional 6,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.47, for a total value of $121,953.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,086.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

CHE stock opened at $486.54 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $481.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $485.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $403.00 and a fifty-two week high of $539.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.51.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $531.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.07 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.45%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Chemed from $592.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

