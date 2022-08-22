WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 899 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.07% of CorVel worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorVel in the first quarter worth $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CorVel during the first quarter worth $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CorVel by 23.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in CorVel during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CorVel during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Get CorVel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th.

CorVel Stock Performance

CRVL stock opened at $171.48 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.72. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $129.19 and a 52 week high of $213.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 0.95.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 30.93%. The business had revenue of $176.31 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 14,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.24, for a total value of $2,292,451.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,423,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,102,888.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.30, for a total value of $125,295.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,217,829.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 14,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.24, for a total value of $2,292,451.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,423,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,102,888.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,352 shares of company stock valued at $11,951,986 over the last quarter. 48.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CorVel

(Get Rating)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.