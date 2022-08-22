Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,943 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Equitable were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the first quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Equitable by 8,054.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable Price Performance

NYSE EQH opened at $31.28 on Monday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.61.

Equitable Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.94%.

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $901,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,485,648.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nick Lane sold 51,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,543,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $901,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,485,648.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 191,172 shares of company stock valued at $5,760,614. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQH has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitable from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

About Equitable

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.