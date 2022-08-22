Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,943 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Equitable were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the first quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Equitable by 8,054.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter.
NYSE EQH opened at $31.28 on Monday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.61.
In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $901,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,485,648.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nick Lane sold 51,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,543,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $901,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,485,648.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 191,172 shares of company stock valued at $5,760,614. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
EQH has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitable from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.
Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.
