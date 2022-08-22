WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.07% of Cogent Communications worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 9,077 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth $1,104,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 175.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 9,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCOI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

In other news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $142,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $142,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $115,257.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,263.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,120 shares of company stock worth $608,398. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CCOI stock opened at $57.55 on Monday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.16 and a 52 week high of $80.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.30.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Cogent Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.905 dividend. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 389.25%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

