WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 138 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 13.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AFG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Financial Group from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on American Financial Group to $178.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

American Financial Group Stock Down 1.8 %

AFG stock opened at $135.10 on Monday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.71 and a twelve month high of $152.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.30.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.61. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 15.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 18.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Financial Group news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 293 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $41,028.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,205.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

About American Financial Group

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.