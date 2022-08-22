Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,179 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,129 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.09% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,075 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 6.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on FBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Flagstar Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.25 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, Director Peter Schoels purchased 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.72 per share, with a total value of $509,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,579 shares in the company, valued at $700,799.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 750 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $30,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,241.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter Schoels acquired 13,500 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.72 per share, for a total transaction of $509,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,579 shares in the company, valued at $700,799.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FBC stock opened at $42.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.49. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 3.67%.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

