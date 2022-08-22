WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 32,586 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 91.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,081 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 32,586 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Range Resources by 385.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David P. Poole sold 85,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $2,776,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 753,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,619,360.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David P. Poole sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $2,776,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 753,577 shares in the company, valued at $24,619,360.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $50,304.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,936.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 164,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,394,179. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RRC stock opened at $33.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.79. Range Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $12.59 and a 12 month high of $37.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.15. Range Resources had a return on equity of 56.92% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 181.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RRC. Susquehanna increased their target price on Range Resources from $24.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Range Resources from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Range Resources from $35.50 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Range Resources to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Range Resources from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

