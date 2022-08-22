WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 192.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,041 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in Match Group by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 7,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 250,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,283,000 after buying an additional 82,168 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 49,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $988,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in Match Group by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Match Group from $128.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Match Group from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Match Group from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Match Group from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.81.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $61.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.35, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.28 and its 200 day moving average is $85.10. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.15 and a twelve month high of $182.00.

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.58 per share, with a total value of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

