WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 291.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,096 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 69,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 540,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,083,000 after acquiring an additional 68,068 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Campbell Soup to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.10.

Campbell Soup Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CPB opened at $51.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.37. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $51.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 26.07%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.28%.

Insider Activity at Campbell Soup

In other Campbell Soup news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $498,147.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Campbell Soup news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $498,147.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $616,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,563 shares of company stock worth $3,612,348. Company insiders own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

