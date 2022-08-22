American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of American States Water worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AWR. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in American States Water by 2,152.9% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in American States Water during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in American States Water by 61.1% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in American States Water during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American States Water during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American States Water Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $88.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. American States Water has a twelve month low of $71.22 and a twelve month high of $103.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 0.28.

American States Water Increases Dividend

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.13). American States Water had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 12.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3975 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is 71.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American States Water from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on American States Water from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Insider Transactions at American States Water

In other news, insider Granville R. Hodges, Jr. sold 13,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total transaction of $1,218,954.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 244 shares in the company, valued at $21,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other American States Water news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 2,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $211,414.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,935.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Granville R. Hodges, Jr. sold 13,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total value of $1,218,954.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,935.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,604 shares of company stock worth $1,465,933 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating).

