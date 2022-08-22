Glenview Trust Co Acquires New Shares in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Glenview Trust Co purchased a new position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NTR shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Scotiabank upgraded Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Nutrien to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.24.

NTR stock opened at $90.33 on Monday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $57.66 and a 1-year high of $117.25. The firm has a market cap of $48.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.56 and its 200-day moving average is $91.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

