Glenview Trust Co Invests $206,000 in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Glenview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 332 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 900.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 50 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $675.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $629.67.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.72, for a total value of $2,128,367.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 236,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,486,273.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total value of $1,564,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 489,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,150,191.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.72, for a total transaction of $2,128,367.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 236,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,486,273.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,805 shares of company stock worth $419,078,584 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $513.51 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $362.98 and a 1 year high of $640.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $502.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $532.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

