Glenview Trust Co Has $254,000 Stock Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PACW. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $31,160,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,813,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,922,000 after purchasing an additional 627,621 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $20,213,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,722,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,791,000 after purchasing an additional 434,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,761,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,723,000 after purchasing an additional 407,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PacWest Bancorp

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP Rebecca H. Cordes acquired 10,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul W. Taylor purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca H. Cordes purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,000. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PacWest Bancorp Price Performance

PACW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.89.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $28.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $25.48 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.32. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.40.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.14 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 35.95%. PacWest Bancorp’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

