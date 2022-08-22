Glenview Trust Co Acquires Shares of 11,690 Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Glenview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,690 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Flex by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Flex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $18.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $19.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.47.

A number of research firms have commented on FLEX. StockNews.com raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Argus raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Flex in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Flex from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

In related news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 12,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $226,960.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 204,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 12,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $226,960.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 204,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 6,755 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $121,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 637,237 shares of company stock valued at $9,633,019. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

