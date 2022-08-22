Glenview Trust Co Acquires Shares of 1,548 Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Glenview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $352,599,000. Rivulet Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $114,903,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1,318.9% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 704,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,443,000 after purchasing an additional 655,117 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $68,401,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,376,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,077,000 after purchasing an additional 443,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPN. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.29.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPN opened at $132.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 737.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.14. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.52 and a 1-year high of $175.73.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 555.59%.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

