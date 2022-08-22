Glenview Trust Co Raises Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Glenview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $720,070,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 230.5% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 417,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,912,000 after buying an additional 291,400 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $60,107,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,152,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,782,000 after buying an additional 185,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 768.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 192,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,124,000 after buying an additional 170,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PH. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin to $361.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.46.

PH stock opened at $295.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $266.33 and a 200-day moving average of $276.12. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $340.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.78%.

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

