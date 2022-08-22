Glenview Trust Co Cuts Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Glenview Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $19,048,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 56,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,502,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 421,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,311,000 after purchasing an additional 65,737 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $470.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $436.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $458.80. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $400.05 and a 12-month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

