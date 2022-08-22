Glenview Trust Co Buys 5 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in NVR were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,577.50.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,273.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4,237.77 and its 200 day moving average is $4,471.35. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,576.01 and a twelve month high of $5,982.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $126.82 by ($3.17). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 16.18%. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $82.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 512.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,436.73, for a total value of $1,947,724.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,131,950.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sallie B. Bailey bought 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4,365.45 per share, with a total value of $109,136.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,545. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,436.73, for a total value of $1,947,724.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,636 shares in the company, valued at $16,131,950.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,387 shares of company stock valued at $15,024,330. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

