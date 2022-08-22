Glenview Trust Co Makes New $268,000 Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Glenview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,530 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,507,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $638,965,000 after buying an additional 595,212 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,797,427 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $562,357,000 after purchasing an additional 621,809 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 36.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,774,464 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $459,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,360 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,346,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $235,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,663,369 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $205,421,000 after purchasing an additional 27,231 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:DVN opened at $68.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.97. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $24.79 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 2.56.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.41.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

