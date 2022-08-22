Glenview Trust Co Has $327,000 Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Cummins were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,695 shares of company stock worth $2,349,125 in the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE:CMI opened at $228.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.48. The company has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $247.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.59. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.10.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

