Glenview Trust Co Makes New $349,000 Investment in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Glenview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $411,853,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,816,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $308,196,000 after acquiring an additional 933,145 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,870,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,650,000 after acquiring an additional 21,024 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,314,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,121,000 after acquiring an additional 234,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,292,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,540,000 after acquiring an additional 222,994 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $129.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC opened at $100.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $53.47 and a one year high of $114.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.76.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.68%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Further Reading

