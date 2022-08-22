Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Stock Position Raised by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in FOX were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in FOX by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in FOX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in FOX by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in FOX by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $35.68 on Monday. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $31.33 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.90.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). FOX had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 22.75%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FOXA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of FOX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of FOX to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.90.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

