Glenview Trust Co Makes New Investment in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Glenview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,255 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1,309.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 583,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,723,000 after purchasing an additional 542,242 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 486,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after buying an additional 62,199 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 8.0% in the first quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 95,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Regions Financial by 18.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,312,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,224,000 after acquiring an additional 199,980 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

Regions Financial stock opened at $22.60 on Monday. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.45. The firm has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

