Glenview Trust Co Buys 928 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,571 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 132,146 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after buying an additional 42,146 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 564,412 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,074,000 after buying an additional 7,929 shares during the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 39,558 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $2,572,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of FCX stock opened at $30.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.11 and a 200-day moving average of $39.04. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The stock has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.31). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,302. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $397,302. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

