Glenview Trust Co Has $339,000 Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 55I LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TROW has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of TROW stock opened at $126.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.72 and a twelve month high of $224.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.83.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

