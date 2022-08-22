Glenview Trust Co Reduces Holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Glenview Trust Co decreased its holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in Kyndryl by 8.3% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 2.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 55.4% during the first quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Howard I. Ungerleider acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $211,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,619.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 380,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $4,636,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,307,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,146,071. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Howard I. Ungerleider acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,619.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kyndryl Trading Down 3.0 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kyndryl stock opened at $11.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Kyndryl Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

