Glenview Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total transaction of $3,871,046.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,211,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America raised Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.86.

Waste Management stock opened at $174.32 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

