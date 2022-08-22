Glenview Trust Co Has $403,000 Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Loews were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Loews by 121.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 89,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 48,799 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 48,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 33.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,194,000 after purchasing an additional 40,961 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Loews in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews Stock Performance

Shares of Loews stock opened at $58.24 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.81. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $51.35 and a 12 month high of $68.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.80%.

In related news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 271,044 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $17,376,630.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,332,391 shares in the company, valued at $918,849,587.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Loews news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $56,821.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,937.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 271,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $17,376,630.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,332,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,849,587.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on L. TheStreet lowered Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Loews Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.