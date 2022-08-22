Glenview Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Glenview Trust Co trimmed its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 34.5% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 66.7% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $100.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.76 and a 200 day moving average of $106.89. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $89.68 and a 52 week high of $135.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $107.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.19.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

