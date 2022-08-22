Glenview Trust Co Decreases Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Glenview Trust Co cut its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Biogen were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Biogen by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,011,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,682,201,000 after buying an additional 107,970 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,566,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $375,768,000 after purchasing an additional 184,726 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,125,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,192,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $286,043,000 after purchasing an additional 62,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,131,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $271,365,000 after purchasing an additional 140,484 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen to $190.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Biogen to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $214.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.94. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $350.45.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. Biogen’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

