BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 94.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,940,921 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of BioNTech worth $31,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 340.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in BioNTech by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in BioNTech by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BioNTech by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,868,000 after buying an additional 21,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in BioNTech by 6,301.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 169,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,321,000 after buying an additional 166,367 shares during the last quarter. 14.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BNTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $200.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group set a $168.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $223.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $312.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioNTech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.43.

BioNTech Price Performance

BioNTech stock opened at $147.92 on Monday. BioNTech SE has a 52 week low of $117.08 and a 52 week high of $388.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of -0.08.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.08 by ($0.63). BioNTech had a return on equity of 88.76% and a net margin of 55.43%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.98 earnings per share. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 33.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

