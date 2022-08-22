Glenview Trust Co Raises Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Booking were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its holdings in Booking by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in Booking by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Booking by 5.7% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 0.9% in the first quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,550.53.

Insider Activity at Booking

Booking Stock Down 2.7 %

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at $96,639,663. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at $96,639,663. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,400 shares of company stock worth $2,925,212 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,086.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $82.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,669.34 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,890.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,118.13.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.55) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 96.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.